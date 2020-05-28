Premier League set to restart although Brighton & Hove Albion may have to wait

The Premier League looks set to resume on Wednesday 17 June although Brighton and Hove Albion may have to wait a little longer.

It was announced today that Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United, the two fixtures delayed by the League Cup Final, are scheduled for just under three weeks’ time.

Albion’s next fixture is against Arsenal but, with the next round of matches scheduled for Thursday 18 June and Friday 19 June, it is unlikely that Albion will play the Gunners on either of these dates.

Brighton v Arsenal was the first top-flight match to be called off because of the coronavirus.

The Seagulls are also due to play Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in consecutive home matches.

Kick-off times are staggered to allow unprecedented broadcasts as all remaining games will be played behind closed doors.

The times proposed so far are 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm on Saturdays.

Sunday fixtures look likely to start at noon, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.