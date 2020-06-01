Grenfell rehousing chief takes town hall job in Brighton and Hove

The official who took charge of rehousing people left homeless by the Grenfell Tower fire has been appointed to a key post by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Rachel Sharpe will start as Brighton and Hove’s interim executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities on Monday 15 June.

The council said: “Rachel joins us from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council where, as interim director of housing needs and supply, she worked on Grenfell rehousing.

“Previously, Rachel worked for London Borough of Lambeth Council where she held director roles including commissioning director for housing and communities.”

She takes over from another interim, Pinaki Ghoshal, who has left for a job in Lewisham.

Mr Ghoshal moved across from running the council’s families, children and learning directorate when former housing chief Larissa Reed left last year.

Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive Geoff Raw said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rachel to our council.

“With her depth of skills and experience in similar leadership roles, Rachel will be a great addition to the executive leadership team and interim leader for the housing, neighbourhoods and communities (HNC) directorate during the coming period.

“Rachel and the HNC directorate will be key to supporting the city and council’s recovery and renewal following the pandemic as well as implementing our corporate priorities of reducing homelessness and community wealth building.”

Rachel Sharpe said: “I am excited to be joining the team at Brighton and Hove and looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started.

“I lived in the city once and have always loved it so it’s great to have the opportunity to both help push forward with the important corporate priorities for the housing, neighbourhoods and communities services and also contribute to getting through this challenging time for the council and the community in Brighton and Hove.”