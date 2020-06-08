Revolutionising the South East’s property market
SPONSORED EDITORIAL
Online estate agents . . . reimagined
Spearhead is a new, fairer estate agency which slices through all the noise and presents our clients with the best service possible.
We created Spearhead to take on the ‘big boys’ within the property industry as we felt that they had been taking advantage for way too long, offering mediocre service whilst still charging a premium.
Having listened to feedback from thousands of people who have been overpromised and underwhelmed when it comes to selling or renting their homes, we are now in a position to welcome you to Spearhead.
Why Sell or Rent My Home Through Spearhead?
Our core values are transparency and honesty, which is why our fees are completely fixed. There are no add-ons or ‘extras’, and never any asterixis that seem to lead to nowhere… We are also proud to offer our services with NO SALE NO FEE.
We are unapologetically different in the way we approach house sales and rentals, giving you free, straight forward and well-informed advice on what we believe are the best options for you.
Having nothing to pay until your property sells or lets gives you peace of mind that we will do everything in our power to find high quality leads and keeps us incentivised all the way through to move in day.
We have a true passion for property, and always keep our clients’ best interests in mind, meaning when you join Spearhead you can rest assured that you are in the most capable hands possible.
Whether you are looking to rent your home through us, or sell and move elsewhere, we are there with you every step of the way.
Selling or Renting My Home Online
Most of the online estate agencies have wrongly taken aim at smaller, local estate agents. These internet based agencies have the sole intention of listing as many properties as possible, but with no inclination of selling or renting them as the fees have been paid upfront by you, the client.
Here at Spearhead, we love and value our local estate agents, so much so that we have modelled our business along the same lines. We offer local, dedicated agents who know your area inside out and can be on hand to help whenever you need it – free of charge.
There is no minimum sign up time, or lots of hidden unexpected costs which leave your budgets flying out the window. We give you everything you need to sell or rent your home from day one, just like your local high street agency does, but because we don’t have expensive shop rentals to pay for, we can keep our prices much lower and fixed.
Best of Brighton Estate Agency
Spearhead has been launched in Brighton as we absolutely love this city. The atmosphere, the houses and of course the social scene make this an extremely special place to live and work, so we could not think of anywhere better to start our journey.
This excitement and pure love for the city helps drive our customer service team, who know everything there is to know about the local market and trends. This, in turn, ensures you will get the best achievable price regardless of whether you are renting or selling through us.
So if you are looking to mark your next territory allow Spearhead to take you on a journey and let
the hunt begin.
www.thespearhead.co.uk
info@thespearhead.co.uk
020 8054 5111