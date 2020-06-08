brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Shooshh scraps plans for takeaway booze sales

Posted On 08 Jun 2020 at 4:53 pm
A beachfront nightclub has withdrawn its bid for a week of takeaway booze sales after opposition from police.

Shooshh nightclub manager Karl Ryan had applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a temporary event notice (TEN) to sell alcohol on a takeaway basis for seven days from Wednesday, 10 June from 10am to 10pm.

Sussex Police objected to the plan saying there are too many drunks, too few toilets and too many people flocking to the prom, making social distancing “almost impossible”.

The force also raised concerns about proxy sales as Shooshh staff could not see where alcohol went or who was drinking it.

Council covid support

The application had been due to be heard by a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel this morning.

But the application was withdrawn on Friday afternoon.

A letter of objection from Sussex Police licensing technical support team said: “Under Covid-19 it is the responsibility of everyone to social distance – due to the high numbers of persons flocking to this area, social distancing is almost impossible in this area.

“By permitting this notice, an additional venue operating is adding to the attraction of people heading to the beach area and risking further transmission of the virus.”

Also included in papers due to go before the panel before it was cancelled was a letter from the city council dated May 21 sent to all designated premises supervisors of seafront and beachfront businesses raising concerns about “public urination” and social distancing.

Its letter said: “If you are open to provide a take away service during the coronavirus pandemic emergency period, you must understand that it is your duty to take proactive measures to prevent nuisance issues, protect staff and public safety and to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

“The measures you take might be over and above your normal trading procedures, but we make it clear that it is vital that the prevention of a second spike in virus cases is of paramount importance to save lives.”

Shooshh was approached for comment.

