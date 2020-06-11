Hove school granted planning permission for new sports hall

A school’s planning application for a sports hall was approved without debate despite opposition from neighbours.

Hove Park School wants to build a double-height sports hall in Nevill Road because its old gym is too small.

The school won support from parents but some neighbours were concerned that they would lose the afternoon sun in their back gardens.

The application was agreed without being called for debate at a “virtual” meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee yesterday (Wednesday 10 June).

Another planning application went through on the nod, with Varndean College granted permission to keep an old hut that had been due to be removed.

The temporary classroom building houses a mains power supply unit, so another hut – said to be in a worse condition – will be removed from the Surrenden Road site instead.

The changes are linked to an earlier planning permission for the sixth form college’s new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) centre which is currently under construction.

Building work is running behind schedule as covid-19 restrictions mean that fewer construction workers are allowed on site.