Black Lives Matter march through Brighton attracts 10,000 protesters

An estimated 10,000 protesters attended a Black Lives Matter march in Brighton today (Saturday 13 June).

They were marching after the death of George Floyd in the American city of Minneapolis last month.

Sussex Police said that no arrests were made today although there were some tensions around the Old Steine war memorial.

A small group had gathered, saying that they also opposed racism but were there to protect the memorial in case others tried to daub it with graffiti.

They said that they were responding to the vandalising of the Cenotaph in London last weekend and the statue of Sir Winston Churchill.

Earlier today, roads were jammed with traffic and Sussex Police tweeted: “Motorists are being asked to avoid the major routes into Brighton which are currently experiencing major congestion and delays due to a large protest along city seafront.”

The demonstration started in Madeira Drive at lunchtime and – after a march through the centre of Brighton – ended up at The Level.

After speeches, the crowds had largely dispersed by late afternoon.