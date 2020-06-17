Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal set to be first ever top flight game screened on a Saturday at 3pm

Albion’s match behind closed doors against Arsenal at the Amex on Saturday (20 June) will be a first for English football.

It will be the first time that a league match with a 3pm kick off on a Saturday has been screened live on TV.

The fixture will be shown on BT Sport as the Seagulls attempt to win their first game of 2020.

Saturday 3pm has always been the traditional kick off time for English football and previously only the FA Cup Final has been live on TV at this time.

After their Amex outing on Saturday, Brighton will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next Tuesday (23 June).