Fans invited back to the Amex as Albion take on Chelsea this Saturday

2500 fans who meet certain criteria and are lucky enough to get a ticket, will be able to watch Albion play Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Amex this Saturday at 3pm.

This will be the first time fans have been allowed to watch the Seagulls since February this year.

The fixture was approved by the government on Wednesday afternoon.

1901 members and season ticket holders with over 274 loyalty will be able to apply first.

Albion also take on Chelsea in the first Premier League fixture of the season on September 14. It is unclear if fans will he able to also attend the curtain raiser.