Air ambulance lands near Dyke Road for medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to help deal with a medical emergency this afternoon (Friday 28 August).

Sussex Police said: “Police and ambulance went to an address in Centurion Road at 3pm on Friday (28 August) after a report of concern for welfare of a man taken ill there.

“He has now been transported to an air ambulance near by for further treatment and assessment.”

The air ambulance was reported to have landed close to Dyke Road between 3pm and 4pm.