Premier League Match Day 2 – Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 20 Sep 2020 at 1:32 pm
Both Ben White and Adam Lallana return to the match-day squad with White starting in defence.
Lallana though is on the bench, with Aaron Connolly in the starting eleven.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who scored a cracker against Portsmouth on Thursday, gets a place on the bench.
Brighton will be hoping to maintain their impressive recent away form after the opening league defeat at home to Chelsea on Monday.