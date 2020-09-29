brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Tangerine Dream announce rare Brighton concert

Posted On 29 Sep 2020 at 11:18 pm
Tangerine Dream are coming to Brighton

The New York Times have referred to Tangerine Dream as “The world’s leading synth band”. This is a really bold statement when you think of the likes of Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode to name just two. But clearly with this German electronic music group being founded in West Berlin in as early as 1967, they might just have a point.

Tangerine Dream’s latest album

Tangerine Dream will be playing live at the popular Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront on Wednesday 9th June 2021. They are coming to Brighton in support for the release of their latest 2020 album, ‘Recurring Dreams’, which features reworkings of some of their classic tracks.

Despite a number of rotating members over the years, the band has achieved ongoing success. After releasing a huge number of records throughout the ’70s and ’80s, Tangerine Dream ultimately became synonymous with the “New Age” music genre.

Tangerine Dream

Prepare for lush soundscapes, atmospheric synth sequences and ambient layers to spill throughout the main space in this sound-and-light spectacle.

Local promoters atom presents are putting on this rare Brighton concert by the band, which is going under the banner of ‘Tangerine Dream – From Virgin To Quantum Years 2021’.

The showtimes at the Concorde 2 will be from 7:30pm to 11:00pm and is for ages 14+ (Under 16s accompanied by an adult). Tickets £25 + Booking Fees / £30 On The Door

Grab your tickets HERE from 10am on Wednesday 30th October 2020 before they sell out!

Tangerine Dream

