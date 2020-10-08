Police appeal for help to find teenager missing from Brighton since end of last month

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a teenager who went missing from Brighton at the end of last month.

Sussex Police said that 17-year-old Eriglen Morina had not been seen since Wednesday 30 September.

“Eriglen, 17, was last seen in Brighton on Wednesday 30 September.

“He is described as 5ft 8in, of skinny build, with short black hair, a black beard, moustache and brown eyes.

“Eriglen was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a blue palm tree on the front, blue jeans and white trainers.

“The teenager has links to Bognor Regis and Mansfield.

“If you see Eriglen or have information on where he may be, please make contact with the police either by calling 101 or report the information online quoting reference 1359 of 30/09.”