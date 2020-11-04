Police concerned for Brighton woman missing since September

Officers from Sussex Police are looking for a woman from Brighton who has not been seen since late September.

The force said this afternoon (Wednesday 4 November) that she was reported missing two days ago.

Sussex Police said: “Police are growing concerned for the welfare of missing Brighton woman Michelle Watson.

“The 57-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday (2 November) having not been seen since Wednesday 23 September.

“She is white, around 6ft and of medium build with short grey hair.

“She is known to have links to the London area.

“Anyone who sees her or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 572 of 02/11.”