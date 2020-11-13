Large blaze closes North Street

A large fire which broke out in the early hours has closed North Street this morning

East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to the blaze at 5.13am and currently has eight fire engines at the scene.

No one is reported to be missing.

Buses have been diverted and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to avoid the area.

⛔ Due to an on going fire down North Street we are currently having to divert our services. WESTBOUND services are diverting via the seafront and West Street. Whilst EASTBOUND services are diverting via Queens Road and North Road returning to normal route at Old Steine. ⛔ — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) November 13, 2020

In a statement, the fire service said: “At 05:13, we were called to attend a fire at a commercial building on North Street, Brighton.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus, Hove, Roedean, Lewes, Barcombe, Heathfield and Seaford are on scene.

“Crews are using an Aerial Ladder Platform, four breathing apparatus and two main jets to extinguish the fire.

“No persons reported.”