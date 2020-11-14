brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton and Hove mother faces court after coronavirus lockdown protest

Posted On 14 Nov 2020 at 3:14 pm
A Brighton and Hove mother is to face court charged in relation to a seafront protest against the coronavirus lockdown rules last weekend.

Louise Creffield

Louise Creffield, 34, founder and director of Save Our Rights UK, was not believed to have been present at the protest which, according to Sussex Police, attracted about 200 people.

Ms Creffield is understood to have organised a number of protests since the first coronavirus lockdown was imposed in late March.

She was a member of the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Labour Party executive committee until earlier this year, serving as the women’s liaison officer.

And she has criticised the coronavirus restrictions for being a disproportionate infringement of people’s civil liberties.

One post on the Save Our Rights UK Facebook page posted earlier today (Saturday 14 November) said: “”We are not conspiracy theorists. We are people who are concerned for our safety.

“We are people who are concerned that we are being lied to by the government who we pay to look after us.

“We are concerned about our situations; our futures. We do not deserve to be locked down with no say in it.

“We do not deserve to be presented with an ultimatum of a vaccine with no say in it.”

And the page included a link to a critical article published yesterday in the widely respected British Medical Journal (BMJ) written by executive editor Dr Kamran Abbasi, a visiting professor at Imperial College London.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “A woman has been reported for summons following a protest in Brighton on 7 November, which was attended by more than 200 people.

Coronavirus lockdown protesters in Brighton last weekend

“The 34-year-old local woman has been reported in relation to a breach of regulation 10 of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, namely for organising a gathering of more than 30 people.

“It follows an investigation into the organised event, and should any further offences be identified, we will act upon these.

“We’d like to remind the public that we will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the government guidelines on coronavirus, and enforcement action will be taken if necessary.”

No date was given for Ms Creffield’s court appearance.

  1. Matthew November 14, 2020 at 4:10 pm Reply

    No date set, plus, she wasn’t there.

  2. Jean November 14, 2020 at 4:34 pm Reply

    It doesn’t say she was there

