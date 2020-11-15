Met Office issues weather warning as heavy rain brings risk of floods

The Met Office has issued a weather warning, with heavy rain forecast and high winds.

The official forecaster said that the downpours yesterday (Saturday 14 November) were likely to be overtaken by another band of heavy rain.

Up to half an inch is predicted, with the possibility of more.

The “yellow” weather warning covers Sussex, Surrey and Kent and parts of Hampshire and south London.

The Met Office said: “A spell of heavy rain is expected on Sunday morning and may result in some flooding of roads and a few properties.”

The forecaster warned that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer.

Flooding of some homes and businesses was likely, it said.

Bus and train services could be affected too, with journey times taking longer.

The worst of the weather and windy weather was expected to pass by the time the rush hour starts tomorrow (Monday 16 November).