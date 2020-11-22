Firefighters tackle third-floor blaze at block of flats in Brighton

Firefighters spent more than an hour trying to put out a blaze in a third-floor flat in Brighton this morning (Sunday 22 November).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Roedean, Preston Circus, Hove and Lewes, supported by crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, were called to a fire at Napier House, Wellington Road, Brighton, at 4.33am this morning.

“The fire, which was on the third floor was put out by 5.53am.

“There were no casualties reported.”

Yesterday fire crews dealt with a blaze in a basement flat in Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton.

The fire service said that it was put out using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

They were called out at about 3.30pm.

Once the blaze was out, smoke was pumped from the basement.