Man collapses on boat at Brighton Marina

A man was taken to hospital after collapsing on a boat at Brighton Marina this morning (Wednesday 2 December).

South East Coast Ambulance Service sent paramedics to the eastern end of Brighton Marina Village late this morning.

The ambulance service said: “We were called at approximately 11.15am today to reports of a person collapsed on a boat at the Eastern Concourse at Brighton Marina.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and the man was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”