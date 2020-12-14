brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton school closes after clutch of covid cases

Posted On 14 Dec 2020 at 2:49 pm
A Brighton primary school has closed because of a number of covid cases in its community.

St Mark’s Primary School in Manor Road, Whitehawk, has moved to online learning until the end of term.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - useful online resources

Brighton and Hove City Council refused to say whether the decision had been made because of short staffing caused by people self-isolating, or because of the sheer number of cases.

However, the government’s covid cases map, based on cases from the seven days to December 8, suggests infection rates in Whitehawk are low, with less than three officially diagnosed.

reasons to wear a mask

The school, which has one form entry, had 163 children on its roll last spring.

Headteacher of St Mark’s Primary School Jane Fendley said: “Due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within our school community, we have taken the difficult decision to close the school and move to online learning until the end of term.

“Our priority is the wellbeing and safety of staff and pupils.

“We will continue to follow all the latest Public Health England and local public health advice during the pandemic for the good of all in our school community.”

No other schools have reported they are closing to Brighton and Hove City Council. In the period 7-13 December six primary age and three secondary age schools reported positive cases in their communities to the council.

In the days before the autumn half term break, two city schools closed because of covid-related short staffing.

Benfield Primary School in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, closed on Wednesday, 21 October and St Bartholomew’s Primary School in Ann Street, Brighton, closed on Thursday, 22 October.

