Marina igloos cancelled because of covid



Plans to install 40 igloos on the roof of the Brighton Marina car park have been cancelled.

Peachy Productions, which is running similar attractions elsewhere in the country, announced the plans at the end of November.

But just days later, on December 2, it posted on its social media that the plans had been postponed.

Peachy blamed coronavirus, but was not specific about what had changed since its plans were first announced.

However, during that time, Brighton and Hove was placed into tier 2, which means people from different households would not have been allowed to mix inside the igloos, which along with beach huts and shacks are considered by the city council to be indoors.

In the meantime, Brighton Marina has announced plans for a Christmas trail, similar to the Hallowe’en one which sold out in October.

Peachy Productions posted: “It is with incredibly heavy hearts we have to say, that due to the coronavirus, The Rooftop has had to be postponed.

“We are gutted that we have had to take this course of action, as we had expected – and wanted – to be meeting everyone over Christmas at the Rooftop.

“The Rooftop has always been a long term investment into the community and into the Marina. The coronavirus has affected this investment, for the moment!

“The team identified that there was a need for a flexible outdoor event space not just for Christmas but into the summer. Due to coronavirus, this has had to be temporarily put on pause whilst a revised strategy is worked on.

“We still want to provide an amazing experience or film, live music, comedy, and theatre, and look forward to doing this in the spring. We are so sorry for the disappointment caused by the cancellation of this event and we hope you will be able to join us when we are up and running again.

“Once again, please accept our apologies; The Rooftop team had been so excited to be doing this, but we were not provided with any other option but to postpone as the safety of our patrons is paramount.”

The marina’s Christmas trail runs from tomorrow, 19 December until Monday, and features window displays, installations and live performances.

Dubbed the ’12 Alternative Days of Christmas, it promises a comical twist on the traditional Christmas Carol – 12 Days of Christmas.

Sophie Chandler, Marketing Manager for Brighton marina said: “Our Halloween Trail was such a success that we decided we would do something similar for Christmas.

“Families and children loved the installations and the interactive trail. Within this event there will also be a hidden game, which will involve finding characters from the Christmas carol within the trail.

“At the end of the trail there will be a free gift for children and the opportunity to see Father Christmas via a live video feed from the North Pole.”

