Too nice Brighton & Hove Albion lose vital lead at West Ham

West Ham United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion’s nice guy image came back to haunt them as West Ham came from behind twice to peg the Seagulls back.

Neal Maupay gave the Albion the lead just before half time.

But Hammers academy starlet Ben Johnson equalised on the hour.

Lewis Dunk put Albion back in front with a contentious effort from a Solly March corner

On this occasion VAR, for once, found in Albion’s favour.

Tomas Soucek restored parity for West Ham from a corner where Albion’s defence appeared to be all over the place.

Ben White lost his man and Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez seemed almost oblivious to Soucek’s powerful header.

Albion at least move up to 16th in the Premier League and take on 15th place Arsenal at the Amex this Tuesday (29 December).

Four points separate the two sides, with Brighton having accrued 13 points from 15 games.