Burst water main and breakdown block A27

Emergency repairs to a burst water main coupled with a breakdown have combined to block the westbound A27 on the edge of Brighton this afternoon (Thursday 31 December).

Traffic has been queueing from Lewes to Falmer, with drivers having to turn off by the Amex stadium and divert via Woodingdean.

The road appears to have become blocked between 2.30pm and 2.45pm

Highways England said that it hoped for traffic to return to normal by 3.45pm.