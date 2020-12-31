Burst water main and breakdown block A27
Emergency repairs to a burst water main coupled with a breakdown have combined to block the westbound A27 on the edge of Brighton this afternoon (Thursday 31 December).
Traffic has been queueing from Lewes to Falmer, with drivers having to turn off by the Amex stadium and divert via Woodingdean.
The road appears to have become blocked between 2.30pm and 2.45pm
Highways England said that it hoped for traffic to return to normal by 3.45pm.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.