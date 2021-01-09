brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton boy, 17, charged with murdering Sue Addis

Posted On 09 Jan 2021 at 1:49 pm
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Brighton businesswoman and charity patron Sue Addis.

The teenager is accused of stabbing the much-loved mother and grandmother to death at her home in Cedars Gardens, Withdean.

Sussex Police said: “A boy aged 17 has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at an address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, Brighton, on Thursday evening (7 January).

“The boy, who cannot be publicly named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday evening (8 January) on the authority of the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) and is to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 9 January.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place we can confirm that the deceased is believed to be Susan Addis, 69, of that address.

“She was found dead with stab injuries although the cause of death awaits confirmation at a post-mortem to be held on Monday 11 January.”

Her family have issued a statement. It said: “The family are currently in a state of shock.

Separately, on the Donatello Facebook page, the family said: “We appreciate all the recent messages of condolence and support.

“The Addis family ask that you please respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Others paid tribute yesterday (Friday 8 January) praising her kind and generous nature.

Sussex Police added: “The boy and the deceased are known to each other.

“Police are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the crime and there continues to be no risk to the local community.

“The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, working with local officers.”

