Premier League Match Day 19 – Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay and Pascal Gross are the significant starters for the Albion as desperately search for a win at Elland Road.
Yves Bissouma returns to the Seagulls bench.
Leeds fans will note Albion’s number 3 is Ben White, free to play in centre midfield.
