LIVENow and Indie label Communion launch weekly ‘Rising Star Series’

LIVENow’s first live music series format – “Communion Presents” – gives emerging artists a showcase to perform for their fans and reach new audiences.

Five x thirty-minute episodes released each Sunday, delivering brand new music and interviews with host Mazin Tappuni.

Catch performances from Olivia Dean, MarthaGunn, APRE, Zola Courtney and more at www.live-now.com.

This Sunday, 31st January 2021, marks the opening of LIVENow’s first, weekly music series “Communion Presents”. Created in partnership with independent record label and concert promoter Communion, each episode will feature two emerging acts performing against the backdrop of live music venue, Lafayette in London.

Hosted by Mazin Tappuni, the first episode airs on Sunday 31st January at 1900GMT and features striking performances from Brighton’s very own MarthaGunn as well as Richard Fairlie. Further confirmed guests include APRE, Chartreuse and Zola Courtney.

“Communion Presents is our first live music series,” explains James Sutcliffe, Chief Marketing and Content Officer at LIVENow. “Collaborating with Communion to give new acts a virtual stage on which to perform has been really inspiring. Artists and venues have been hit hard, with seemingly no end in sight, so giving a platform to the next generation of talent to perform for their fans and discovered by new is really exciting.”

“We’re excited to share a live streamed performance from Lafayette,” said Chartreuse. “Not being able to properly play for the past year has been hard but we’re grateful we were able to get together and film this special performance and interview!”

Each intimate show will be broadcast for FREE on LIVENow, home to amazing live experiences and recent performances from Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Pete Tong and Ellie Goulding. Confirmed acts are:

• Ep 1 – 31/01 – MarthaGunn & Richard Fairlie

• Ep 2 – 07/02 – APRE & Mysie

• Ep 3 – 14/02 – Olivia Dean & Louis Dunford

• Ep 4 – 21/02 – Delilah Montagu & Jordan Mackampa

• Ep 5 – 28/02 – Chartreuse & Zola Courtney

“Communion Presents” is brought to you by LIVENow, home to the best live experiences – virtual concerts, workouts, guided meditations, sports, talks and more – to enjoy at home. Visit www.live-now.com on Sunday night at 1900GMT to watch.