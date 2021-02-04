Brighton restaurant wins licence subject to soundproofing

A new restaurant in Brighton has been granted a licence to sell alcohol but has been told to fit soundproofing.

The decision means that Paragon Hospitality can serve drinks at its steak restaurant in the old Cath Kidston shop in East Street.

It also plans to run a daytime café and bar at the venue after facing an objection to its licence application at a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing on Thursday 21 January.

Trainee teacher Jessica Burkhardt told councillors that she was worried about noise as she had moved into a flat above the shop.

But she had not been told about plans to convert the former home furnishing store into a restaurant.

Paragon’s managing partner Adam Elliott and his business partner, chef Barry Vine, agreed to limit amplified music after 11pm to once a week.

And no music is permitted on the proposed roof terrace at any time.

As part of the licensing conditions, the panel of three councillors told Paragon to line the ceilings with soundproofing material and to fit the restaurant with acoustic panels.

The panel also said that the stairs leading to the proposed roof terrace should have sound insulation.

The restaurant cannot trade until acceptable sound levels have been agreed with an environmental protection officer in consultation with neighbours.