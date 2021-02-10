Ouch – Brighton & Hove Albion knocked out of FA Cup with last touch

Leicester City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion were knocked out of the FA Cup after being caught out by a short corner routine.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored with a header from less than six yards after a quick and well-worked corner routine with almost 95 minutes on the clock.

Substitute James Maddison played the corner short to Youri Teilemans whose cross found Iheanacho.

The Albion, through Percy Tau and Andi Zeqiri had plenty of chances to score throughout the match.

Zeqiri put the ball in the net earlier but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Minutes later Cengiz Under also had a goal ruled out for offside.

It was a fairly dour match in truth and almost got more exciting at the thought of extra time and penalties.

Albion will be pleased by the performances of Michal Karbownik and Jakub Moder.

And the club can now focus on keeping their Premier League status, starting with a home match against high-flying Aston Villa at the Amex on Saturday evening (13 February).