Man reported missing from Hove

A man who was last seen in Hove has been reported missing.

Sussex Police today (Monday 22 February) issued an appeal for help to find 28-year-old Billy Eyre.

The force said: “Sussex Police is searching for missing Billy Eyre.

“Billy, 28, was last seen in Hove on Friday (19 February).

“He is described as white, 6ft 1in, balding and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top and carrying a green coat.

“Billy has links to the Brighton and Hove area and Worthing.

“If you believe you have seen Billy or have information on his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1175 of 19/02.”