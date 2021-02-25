brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Ropetackle launches Crowdfunder to survive Covid crisis and secure future

Posted On 25 Feb 2021 at 4:22 pm
Shoreham’s much loved Ropetackle Arts Centre, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £10,000, in a bid to survive the devastating impact of Covid-19.

With ongoing government restrictions and repeated closures, Ropetackle has lost 70% of its income and two thirds of its seated capacity. It is now reaching out to the community with a giving campaign to help support its survival and secure its future.

Since opening in 2007, the purpose-built venue, which is run almost entirely by volunteers, has grown to become a vibrant, award-winning hub for live music, comedy, theatre, film, and more.

It has proved a successful launch pad for new entertainers and creative projects, an intimate space for established acts, and a friendly space for the whole community to enjoy inspiring arts events. A welcoming atmosphere and appreciative audiences have further earned it a solid reputation among local, national, and international performers.

As chairman Martin Allen notes: “Ropetackle has become an integral part of the community and we know from audience feedback that it is a valuable asset for Shoreham and beyond. We work with many groups and partners within the area to ensure as many people as possible have access to the arts, and we are very committed and adaptable.

“Working month-by-month, we’ve been able to put together a programme of socially distanced shows, films, children’s activities, and even a Christmas pantomime, because we felt strongly the community should benefit from some joy and connection at a difficult time.

“We adopted stringent guidelines to ensure it was safe to do this, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We are hugely grateful for the support we have already received – from the community, from Adur District Council and national government, and from the Arts Council – but to survive this crisis and secure our future, we need to raise more,” Martin says.

Photos taken at the Ropetackle – Top left to bottom right Pacaminos, Hazel O’Connor, South Coast Soul Revue and China Crisis

“The latest lockdown forced us to cut short our Christmas pantomime, which generates a significant portion of the income needed to sustain Ropetackle, and we had to cancel and postpone many shows scheduled for 2021.

“We want to build on the work we started in 2020 and keep serving the community with safe and uplifting shows.

“We hope this Crowdfunder will help us achieve that goal, survive this current period of closure, and enable us to reopen as soon as we can, securing the future of arts and culture in Shoreham, Adur, and beyond.”

You can assist in securing the future of the Ropetackle Arts Centre by making a donation on their Crowfunder page HERE.

