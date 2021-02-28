brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Man arrested for hiding meat cleaver in his waistband

Posted On 28 Feb 2021 at 10:48 pm
A man was arrested in Brighton after police said that they found a meat cleaver hidden in his waistband yesterday (Saturday 27 February).

Sussex Police said: “At around 2pm, officers on patrol seized a knife during a stop and search of a 36-year-old man seen behaving suspiciously in St James’s Street in Brighton.

“The suspect was unco-operative with the search and a meat cleaver was found in his waistband.

“He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and obstructing an officer and has been released on police bail.”

The force said that they also arrested a teenage robbery suspect after a mugging, adding: “Officers carried out an arrest of a suspect wanted for a robbery in Preston Park, Brighton, at 7pm on (Saturday) 20 February where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted after being asked to empty his pockets.

“The suspect – a 16-year-old boy – was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“The suspect and victim are understood to be known to each other.”

Sussex Police also said: “Officers arrested an outstanding suspect wanted for a burglary at a property in Stanmer Villas, Brighton, on (Wednesday) 10 February where a bike, some cash, and other items were stolen.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been bailed while inquires continue.”

The arrests were made in what Sussex Police said was “a forcewide day of action … to tackle knife crime, violence and wider criminality as part of Operation Safety.

“Around 80 officers from Response, Investigations, Neighbourhood Policing, the Tactical Enforcement Unit, the Special Enforcement Unit, the Dog Unit, new recruits from the Dedicated Coaching Unit and other teams took part in the operation.

“A total of 15 arrests were made for offences including weapon possession, weapon importation, robbery, burglary and drug offences.

“Twenty-six weapons were seized and 39 searches were carried out.”

Operation Safety co-ordinator Sergeant Elizabeth Reschwamm said: “Dangerous items such as weapons and drugs have no place on our streets and we work tirelessly to remove them and keep local communities safe.

“Carrying weapons is extremely dangerous and, although some people may carry them to feel safer, it actually puts you at more risk of coming to harm.

“Yesterday’s operation was a great success. Colleagues from across the force, including new recruits, worked together to tackle the issues such as weapon possession, violence and wider criminal issues.

“We will continue to tackle and prevent crime through targeted action and by raising awareness.”

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Sussex Police remain steadfast in their commitment to taking prolific offenders off our streets, preventing knife crime and tackling serious violence.

“This targeted activity has already had some successful, tangible results and the presence in those higher-harm areas is exactly the visible and proactive policing that I know residents want to see.

“A strong message was sent out – the police will respond swiftly and robustly to prevent serious violence and anyone thinking about carrying a knife should beware of the dangers and life-changing consequences of doing so.

“Please remember that all knives can kill and maim and, just by carrying one, you are putting yourself and others in grave danger. My message is clear – lose the knife, not a life.”

