Police appeal for help finding missing man from Portslade
Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a missing man from Portslade.
Sussex Police said today (Saturday 6 March) that they were searching for missing Tom Jennings.
The force said: “Tom, also known as Tom Wright, was last seen at around 9am on Thursday (4 March) travelling on a 1A bus from his home.”
He is understood to have got off the bus in Station Road, Portslade.
Sussex Police said: “It is believed he was planning to travel to B&Q in Shoreham.
“The 27-year-old is described as 6ft, of heavy build and with blond hair.
“The description of his clothing is unknown but he could be wearing a dark-coloured knee-length coat.
“If you see Tom or have any information on his whereabouts, please report this online or call 101 quoting reference 262 of 05/03.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.