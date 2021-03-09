Brighton & Hove Albion ban season ticket holder for offensive social media post

Brighton and Hove Albion have imposed a two-year ban on a season ticket holder for “an offensive and inappropriate social media post”, the club said.

The Seagulls’ recent lack of form has meant that moderators on Albion-related Facebook pages and forums such as NorthStandChat have had to work hard to ensure that order is maintained.

However, the club did not identify the platform where the offensive comment was posted.

Chief executive Paul Barber said: “We have made clear our zero-tolerance policy many times over and there is no excuse for abusive and offensive comments being posted online.

“We expect all our supporters to adhere to some basic levels of respect, as the vast majority do, but those who choose not to will be faced with sanctions such as these, and, where appropriate, criminal charges and prosecution.

“In this instance, we thank those of our supporters who highlighted the posting to the club.

“As a result, the individual concerned has had their season ticket cancelled and a two-year ban imposed.

“We have stopped short of naming the individual or highlighting the post and we would request others to do the same as we do not wish to further highlight the behaviour or cause additional offence.”