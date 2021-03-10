Police investigating offensive seafront graffiti



Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to graffiti in Brighton to come forward.

Officers have launched an investigation following incidents of graffiti on the seafront at the ‘Upside down House’ and beach café. The graffiti is believed to have happened between 11pm on Friday (5 March) and 7am Saturday (6 March).



Neighbourhood Policing Inspector David Robinson said: “We completely deplore this type of behaviour and are actively investigating who is responsible for the criminal damage. We are working closely with Brighton & Hove City Council and where there is sufficient evidence we will look to prosecute.

“Anyone who witnessed the graffiti incident or has information about it can report information online or ring 101 quoting serial 564 of 06/03.”