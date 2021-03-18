‘Garageland’ to bring 1977 punk club night to Brighton

Garageland London have announced that they will be bringing their famed long-standing 1977 punk rock roots club night down to the seaside for their first instalment of Garageland Brighton.

The event will be taking place from 8pm on Friday 23rd July 2021 at The Pipeline, which is an independent rock bar that is located at 6 Little East Street, Brighton, BN1 1HT, which is a stone’s throw from the Town Hall.

The club vibe is very much late ’70s classic punk rock, garage punk and rock’n’roll and will feature bands and DJs and it’s only £5 on the door, so be sure to arrive on time!

The bands on the bill that night are Young Francis Hi Fi and The Blue Carpet Band.

Young Francis Hi Fi are a well known Brighton outfit that offer up sugar-sweet songs about hanging out and getting high, which are blitzed at you at fast Bubblegum Punk speed. Think an unlikely blend of the Ramones vs the Archies and you’ll get it. Still confused? Then read the Brighton & Hove News review of the band when they were on the same bill as Los Pepes at The Pipeline on 29th February 2020 – click HERE.

The Blue Capet Band describe themselves as like Little Richard fronting The Stooges, it’s The Cramps playing with knives, it’s frenzied, its electrifying rock’n’roll, its primordial punk. This is the kind of savage rock’n’roll that you need in your life!

Well there you have it! Friday 23rd July 2021 at The Pipeline it is then!