The Blinders announce Brighton concert date

Posted On 23 Mar 2021 at 1:04 pm
The Blinders live at The Haunt, Brighton 10.11.18 (pic Alan Poole)

The Blinders have announced a new 2021 headline tour of 19 UK dates and thankfully Brighton is on the list. The guys will be rockin’ on up at CHALK on Wednesday 29th September – Purchase your tickets HERE.

The Blinders are an alternative rock band with definite punk tinges and last appeared at CHALK when it was still called The Haunt. This was on 10th November 2018 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there in order to report on proceedings – Read our review of that great night HERE.

The latest Blinders album

The Blinders, who are based in Manchester, but originally from Doncaster, will be no doubt promoting their latest album Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath which dropped on 17th July last year. It was released in a special ‘Dinked’ edition in deep red vinyl. There were only 500 copies available and they are long gone. However, you can still pick up (at the time of writing) the ‘Limited Indies’ clear vinyl edition locally as Resident music – click HERE.

The Blinders

The album contains Mule Track andForty Days And Forty Nights which are representative of the engulfing loud sound produced by childhood friends Thomas Haywood (vocals, guitar), Charlie McGough (bass) and from 2016 to 2020 Matt Neale (drums). They are “known for their energetic performances and politically driven lyrics, and in-your-face punk attitude”.

Since their formation in 2014, The Blinders have played live at the Reading and Leeds Festivals and Glastonbury Festival and have been picked up specialist radio support from the likes of Radio 1’s Huw Stephens and Daniel P Carter, Radio X’s John Kennedy, and 6Music’s Chris Hawkins and Steve Lamacq.

Tour flyer

More on The Blinders HERE and HERE.

