Teenager stabbed and seriously injured in phone mugging in Brighton

An 18-year-old was seriously injured when he was stabbed in the chest as he was robbed of his mobile phone.

The attack happened in Church Street, Brighton, close to St Nicholas’ Church, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Friday 26 March).

The victim made his way to the Clock Tower, where a member of the public rang 999, and he was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Sussex Police said that his injury was serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men and a woman were arrested by police investigating the mugging and stabbing.

The force said: “Police investigating an assault in Brighton are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“At about 1.30am on Friday (26 March), a man was reportedly approached by three suspects in central Brighton who took his mobile phone.

“The victim – an 18-year-old man – suffered a stab injury to the chest and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains. His injury is serious but it is not thought to be life-threatening.

“The assault is believed to have happened in Church Street, near Mount Zion Place, and the victim subsequently made his way towards the Clock Tower where emergency services were called by a member of the public.

“Two men – aged 33 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and wounding with intent.

“A third suspect – a 39-year-old woman – was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They remain in custody for questioning.”

Detective Inspector Simon Morgan: “Our investigation is progressing quickly and we are appealing to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who has information that may assist with our inquiries.

“The victim suffered a serious injury and we are determined to establish who is responsible and bring them to justice.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who responded swiftly in ensuring the victim could get the medical care he needed.

“Anyone with information is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 90 of 26/03. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”