Brighton and Hove swimming pools and leisure centres prepare to reopen

Seven leisure centres across Brighton and Hove are preparing to reopen as the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

All seven are run by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council said “All seven leisure centres in Brighton and Hove will reopen their doors on Monday 12 April after the third – and hopefully last – lockdown.

“The centres, which include the King Alfred Leisure Centre, Withdean Sports Complex and Prince Regent Swimming Complex, along with smaller community facilities located in Mouslecoomb, Portslade, Whitehawk and Queen’s Park, are operated by Freedom Leisure in partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council.

“When the centres reopen on Monday 12 April, most activities will be available including gym, swimming, racket sports and children’s swimming lessons.

“However, due to the government guidelines, group exercise classes will not be available straight away but we hope to resume them in May.

“All the centres will have measures in place to keep staff and customers covid-safe.”

Freedom Leisure managing director Ivan Horsfall Turner said: “We look forward to seeing everyone using their local leisure centre again – and the teams can’t wait to get back to providing our local communities with opportunities for exercise, activity and the chance to socialise safely.

“We are so grateful to our customers for their patience, support and loyalty once again during the closure of the centres.”