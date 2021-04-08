Missing boy last seen in Brighton

Police have issued a public appeal for help trying to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Brighton.

The last sighting of Arthur Greenslade was almost a week ago.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 8 April): “Police are searching for Arthur Greenslade, 15, who has been reported missing from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

“He was last seen in the Brighton area on Friday (2 April) and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Arthur is described as a white male, 5ft 6in, of a slim build with brown hair.

“He may remain in the local area but also has links to London.

“Anyone who sees Arthur or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 47210050870.”