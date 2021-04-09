Patcham by-election to be a five-way contest

Five candidates are standing in the Patcham by-election next month for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The candidates are

Bruno De Oliveira (Labour)

Charles Daniel Goodhand (UK Independence Party)

Madeleine Joanna Primrose Hunter-Taylor (Liberal Democrat)

Anne Christine Meadows (Conservative)

Eliza Wyatt (Green)

…

The seat became vacant with the resignation of Conservative councillor Lee Wares.

The Patcham ward has three seats. The other two are held by Conservative councillors Carol Theobald and Alistair McNair.

The by-election is due to take place on Thursday 6 May.

Anyone wanting to vote will need to have registered by Monday 19 April. The council said: “If you’re not already registered, or you’ve recently moved, go to gov.uk/registertovote.

“Think about the best voting option for you. Polling stations will be safe places to vote in May but there are other ways to vote.

“If you’d rather not go to a polling station, or you won’t be able to get to one on the day, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

“If you want to vote by post, apply early so your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly. You must apply for a postal vote by Tuesday 20 April at the latest.

“You can also ask someone you trust to vote on your behalf. This is known as a proxy vote. You should apply for a proxy vote by Tuesday 27 April.”