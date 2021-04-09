Patcham by-election to be a five-way contest
Patcham by-election to be a five-way contest
Five candidates are standing in the Patcham by-election next month for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.
The candidates are
- Bruno De Oliveira (Labour)
- Charles Daniel Goodhand (UK Independence Party)
- Madeleine Joanna Primrose Hunter-Taylor (Liberal Democrat)
- Anne Christine Meadows (Conservative)
- Eliza Wyatt (Green)
…
The seat became vacant with the resignation of Conservative councillor Lee Wares.
The Patcham ward has three seats. The other two are held by Conservative councillors Carol Theobald and Alistair McNair.
The by-election is due to take place on Thursday 6 May.
Anyone wanting to vote will need to have registered by Monday 19 April. The council said: “If you’re not already registered, or you’ve recently moved, go to gov.uk/registertovote.
“Think about the best voting option for you. Polling stations will be safe places to vote in May but there are other ways to vote.
“If you’d rather not go to a polling station, or you won’t be able to get to one on the day, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.
“If you want to vote by post, apply early so your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly. You must apply for a postal vote by Tuesday 20 April at the latest.
“You can also ask someone you trust to vote on your behalf. This is known as a proxy vote. You should apply for a proxy vote by Tuesday 27 April.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.
One Comment
I heard the Green telling residents in Patcham that Labour is running. You can’t trust them. Then, in Hollingdean thay reporting the tories. They are play low for lovely tree hugers.