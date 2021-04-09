Seven candidates stand in Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election

Seven hopefuls are standing in the Hollingdean and Stanmer by-election next month for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The candidates are

Emma Louise Dawson-Bowling known as Emma Hogan (Conservative)

Leila Erin-Jenkins (Labour)

Nigel Furness (Independent)

Alex Hargreaves (Liberal Democrat)

Zoe Olivia John (Green)

Des Jones (UK Independence Party)

Rob Somerton-Jones (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition)

The seat became vacant with the resignation of Labour councillor Tracey Hill.

The Hollingdean and Stanmer ward has three seats. The other two are held by Labour councillor Theresa Fowler and Green councillor Martin Osborne.

The by-election is due to take place on Thursday 6 May.

Anyone wanting to vote will need to have registered by Monday 19 April. The council said: “If you’re not already registered, or you’ve recently moved, go to gov.uk/registertovote.

“Think about the best voting option for you. Polling stations will be safe places to vote in May but there are other ways to vote.

“If you’d rather not go to a polling station, or you won’t be able to get to one on the day, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

“If you want to vote by post, apply early so your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly. You must apply for a postal vote by Tuesday 20 April at the latest.

“You can also ask someone you trust to vote on your behalf. This is known as a proxy vote. You should apply for a proxy vote by Tuesday 27 April.”