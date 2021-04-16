Brighton restaurant boss jailed for blaming speeding offences on former staff

A Brighton restaurant boss has been jailed after he falsely blamed former members of staff for a series of speeding offences.

Mukith Rahman, 49, who owns Bayleaf, in St James’s Street, was jailed for eight months at Lewes Crown Court for eight counts of perverting the course of justice.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, sentenced Rahman, of Glynn Road, Peacehaven, after he framed Jacek Maszka, Guillermo Martinez, Krysztof Krawczyk and Eva Dankova.

Each of the four were no longer in Britain when he told Sussex Police that they had been behind the wheel when in fact it was Rahman who had been sppeding.

Sussex Police said: “A speeding driver who used his former employees’ names in a bid to avoid prosecution has been jailed.

“Restaurant owner Mukith Rahman nominated four of his former workers as being responsible for eight separate offences which he committed between January 2017 and April 2020.

“These occurred on the A259 Marine Drive, Brighton, and the A282 Dartford Tunnel Approach Road.

“The 49-year-old, of Glynn Road, Peacehaven, was sent a ‘notice of intended prosecution’ (NIP) for four offences and replied nominating two different people.

“Inquiries were carried out but these two people could not be traced and Rahman initially confessed to these offences when he was voluntarily interviewed at Shoreham Police Station on Wednesday 29 July 2020.

“But in response to further inquiries requested by the Crown Prosecution Service, it was discovered that Rahman had committed a further four offences where he had nominated two other people.

“He fully admitted he had falsely nominated again on each of these new offences and was subsequently charged with eight separate counts of perverting the course of justice.

“Rahman appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 30 March and pleaded guilty to all eight counts.

“He was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment concurrent for each offence.”

Rahman was convicted as part of Operation Pinocchio which started in 2016 as Sussex Police aimed to

Improve safety on Sussex’s roads by tracing and prosecuting offenders who provide false information in an attempt to avoid prosecution and

Prevent law-abiding motorists, who have been badly advised, from committing serious criminal offences by attempting to avoid speeding or red-light offences