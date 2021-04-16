Scouting For Girls performing at ‘Foodies Festival’ in Preston Park, Brighton

Foodies Festival – the biggest gourmet food, drink and music festival series in the UK – returns to Brighton in a new venue this September, featuring MasterChef and Bake Off champions and chart-topping favourites Scouting For Girls!

Tom Rhodes, recently crowned champion of MasterChef 2021 will be joining the star-studded line up, cooking live to an audience for the first time since appearing on the hit BBC TV show. Millions of people tuned in to see Tom win the tense final on Wednesday evening.

He said: “I’m a huge fan of Foodies Festival, so I’m over the moon that it’s back this year. As well as all the amazing food, drinks and live music, I’ll be there and can’t wait to share my favourite recipes and quick kitchen tricks. The Foodies Festival really feels like the perfect way to kick back and celebrate this summer and I’m excited to see you all there.”

Other award-winning chefs taking part at Preston Park this summer include Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, MasterChef 2021 finalist Mike Tomkins and winner of MasterChef 2020, Thomas Frake.

The musical feast is just as sumptuous with platinum-selling chart-toppers Scouting For Girls performing their many crowd-pleasing hits, including ’She’s So Lovely’ ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’. Also on the line-up is top ranked Lady Gaga tribute act Maybe Gaga and the UK best Killers tribute, The Killerz. Over fifty excellent bands and artists will take to the stage across the long weekend.

Scouting For Girls star Roy Stride said, “After a long, dismal year away from touring and seeing our fans, we’re all hugely excited to be playing Foodies Festival.

“It’s not just because we’ll finally be playing our favourite songs again to a real-life crowd as the sun sets on a perfect summer’s day out, it’s also the sense of liberation and relief that will come with the fest for everyone involved.

“The fact that we’ll all be able to sample an amazing smorgasbord of food and drink from around the world is another great bonus.”

Foodies Festival began in 2004 and was rapidly dubbed the “gastro-Glastonbury”. The UK’s biggest food, drink and music event returns with a vengeance this Summer with Covid-safe events in ten British regions.

At the three-day festival, visitors can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake & Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre with wine, champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses, Shopping Village with award-winning artisan producers, Street Food Avenue, Kids Cookery School and live music stage. Other attractions include Foodies famous chilli eating competition and family friendly areas with activities for children.

Over 200 exhibitors will showcase their produce, providing festival-goers with a fantastic opportunity to sample the best of the region – and to try a huge selection of delicious food and drink from around the world.

Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2020, is elated to be joining the series. He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be touring around the country with Foodies Festivals this summer. I’ve been working on lots of delicious new recipes and I can’t wait to see you all in person and cook live on stage!”

Thomas Frake MasterChef Winner 2020 said: “I am thrilled that Foodies Festival is back with a bang this summer and I can’t wait to share my favourite recipes and my top cooking tips with all you foodies out there! We all deserve a fun filled day out this summer so hope to see you there!”

Also appearing on the mouth-watering menu – MasterChef finalist, David Rickett and GBBO finalist Dave Friday, plus chef and owner Michael Bremner from award-winning restaurants Murmur and 64 Degrees. Foodies favourite Kenny Tutt makes a welcome return to the festival – the 2018 MasterChef champion will be opening two new restaurants this year, the Oxbridge in Brighton and Bayside Social in Worthing.

Festival Director Sue Hitchen said: “I’m delighted we are returning to Brighton this year, bringing top chefs to cook live and big name music acts to our stage.

“As we are outdoors and in local parks we are able to plan Covid safe festivals, and our experienced Health and Safety team are working closely with local councils across the country to make sure we take all appropriate measures and follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“There has never been a better time to support local restaurants and food producers and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.”

For the third year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

MAH founder Emma Rule said: “The last year has been incredibly difficult for charities, we are so pleased to be back at Foodies with our music stage and brilliant artists, raising much needed funds.”

Dates and Ticket Prices: Preston Park, Preston Road, Brighton

Friday 24th September – Sunday 26th September

Adult day ticket price £19

Weekend Ticket £29

Children aged 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111