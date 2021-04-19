Council fumes over fire pits, barbecues and wood-burning stoves

The council is urging people to think about others before lighting bonfires, barbecues and open fires or using fire pits or wood-burning stoves.

The plea came as people start meeting again, in chilly temperatures, as the coronavirus restrictions are relaxed – and with some using barbecues.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We’re asking people using wood-burning stoves or lighting bonfires and fire pits to consider their neighbours and the most vulnerable members of your own household before striking a match.

“At a time when we’re now allowed to meet with friends and relatives in our gardens or back yards, more people are using open fires and fire pits to keep warm on chilly days.

“But we’re reminding users that they can be a nuisance to others and could have impacts on people’s health.

“With summer almost upon us, many of us will want to invite friends and family into our gardens and break out the barbecue.

“Having more time in our gardens and outdoor spaces, we may also want to light a bonfire to dispose of things like garden waste.

“Please show consideration to your neighbours and not create excess smoke and odour.

“It’s also much better to compost garden waste or take it to one of our recycling centres.

“When finished with your fire, put it out to avoid smouldering, carbon monoxide and smoke pollution.

“The city has a number of Smoke Control Areas (SCA) declared under the Clean Air Act, covering much of Hanover, Bevendean, Lewes Road and city centre areas.

“In these areas, residents can only burn approved, smokeless fuels. You may be committing an offence if you do not follow this guidance.

“If you are not in a Smoke Control Area, please try to use fuels that won’t create excessive smoke or odour that may cause a nuisance to neighbours.

“We’re also calling on people not to use elm tree logs for their fires and wood burners.

“Elm logs are perfect breeding ground for bark beetles that carry and spread elm disease which is devastating the city’s historic elm tree collection.

“While it’s been pleasing to see the number of covid-19 cases dropping in the city, coronavirus remains a risk to those with respiratory issues.

“Many still have concerns that the extra smoke generated by wood burners, log fires and bonfires may be making things worse for people who already have health problems.”