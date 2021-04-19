brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Council fumes over fire pits, barbecues and wood-burning stoves

Posted On 19 Apr 2021 at 4:27 pm
The council is urging people to think about others before lighting bonfires, barbecues and open fires or using fire pits or wood-burning stoves.

The plea came as people start meeting again, in chilly temperatures, as the coronavirus restrictions are relaxed – and with some using barbecues.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We’re asking people using wood-burning stoves or lighting bonfires and fire pits to consider their neighbours and the most vulnerable members of your own household before striking a match.

“At a time when we’re now allowed to meet with friends and relatives in our gardens or back yards, more people are using open fires and fire pits to keep warm on chilly days.

“But we’re reminding users that they can be a nuisance to others and could have impacts on people’s health.

“With summer almost upon us, many of us will want to invite friends and family into our gardens and break out the barbecue.

“Having more time in our gardens and outdoor spaces, we may also want to light a bonfire to dispose of things like garden waste.

“Please show consideration to your neighbours and not create excess smoke and odour.

“It’s also much better to compost garden waste or take it to one of our recycling centres.

“When finished with your fire, put it out to avoid smouldering, carbon monoxide and smoke pollution.

“The city has a number of Smoke Control Areas (SCA) declared under the Clean Air Act, covering much of Hanover, Bevendean, Lewes Road and city centre areas.

“In these areas, residents can only burn approved, smokeless fuels. You may be committing an offence if you do not follow this guidance.

“If you are not in a Smoke Control Area, please try to use fuels that won’t create excessive smoke or odour that may cause a nuisance to neighbours.

“We’re also calling on people not to use elm tree logs for their fires and wood burners.

“Elm logs are perfect breeding ground for bark beetles that carry and spread elm disease which is devastating the city’s historic elm tree collection.

“While it’s been pleasing to see the number of covid-19 cases dropping in the city, coronavirus remains a risk to those with respiratory issues.

“Many still have concerns that the extra smoke generated by wood burners, log fires and bonfires may be making things worse for people who already have health problems.”

  1. Rostrum 19 April 2021 at 4.37pm Reply

    NO…….

  2. fed-up with brighton politics 19 April 2021 at 6.07pm Reply

    For older persons, all of this diktat from the council is getting very confusing and smacking of 1984 (Orwell). Not that I do any of the activities listed above, but it would be great if they just shut up and resigned en masse, frankly. And who proposed all this? Councillors, officers, or whom?

    When I moved here very many years ago, I wasn’t living in a police state, but it seems that’s what we have now (without any police – just the council).

  3. Peter Challis 19 April 2021 at 8.43pm Reply

    Always good to see an anonymous council spokesperson instead of a named councillor (shouldn’t this have been from ETS Chair Green Councillor Amy Heley?) commanding the electorate on how they should behave in the city.

  4. Billy Short 19 April 2021 at 9.23pm Reply

    Now here we go, this is really interesting.

    If you have followed the Green/Momentum arguments for cycle lanes, then you’ll know one of their aims is about climate change, and they concentrate locally on car pollution. How sinful those drivers are! How dare those vans or visitors come into our city!

    As a van driver myself, trying to work for local residents, I of course see things differently.

    And of course pollution from cars is nothing compared to our local energy consumption, in each home, or indeed the smoke pollution caused by the many wood burning stoves of Hanover – a key Green electorate area.
    I write this as someone who lived in Hanover for thirty years, and who had the first secondary combustion, fuel-efficient wood burning stove.

    And here, they finally come out with the truth, namely that it’s all of us who are to blame, just by us living here, and not just the car drivers.
    We might also add, that we locals are not high polluters compared to many in the rest of the world – over which we have no control.

    But these inconvenient facts won’t stop these zealots thinking they are leading the way on the side of righteousness – whilst they close our roads for their fake ideological reasons and muck up our local economy and self harm the council’s own income.
    If we want to reduce car dependency in our city then where is the better publican transport? Where are the park and ride schemes.
    (And where are the councillors with common sense and with a realistic vision. ?)

    I so wish our councillors were able to listen, or were able to rationally think through what they are saying.
    The student/school gate view of things really needs to be challenged. The council have access to experts who will soon put in place the extremists who have taken charge.

    In this great city, this is the most inept administration we have seen for a generation.

