Dionne Warwick – Brighton concert moved to next year

Posted On 20 Apr 2021 at 12:15 am
Dionne Warwick

Due to the continuing coronavirus situation, the legendary six-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Dionne Warwick’s Brighton concert at the Dome Concert Hall (as part of her ‘One Last Time – The Farewell Tour’) has now been rescheduled to Wednesday 8th June 2022. This has been moved from Thursday 4th November 2021, which itself was previously to have happened on Wednesday 30th September 2020.

There are still very limited tickets available from the venue HERE or you could try HERE or your usual ticketing agent.

Warwick says “After almost six decades I’ve decided it’s time to put away from touring trunk and focus on recording, one off concerts and special events. I still love performing live, but the rigours of travelling every day so far from home, sleeping in different hotels each night, one concert after the other, is becoming hard. So, I’ve decided to stop touring on that level in Europe. But I’m not retiring!”

Dionne’s most successful UK singles: ‘Walk On By’ (no.9 in 1964),  ‘Do You Know The Way To San Jose’ (no.8 in 1968) and ‘Heartbreaker’ (no.2 in 1982)

The first leg of this headline tour, in some of the UK’s most beautiful theatres, will encompass Warwick’s monumental career, with songs from her hugely successful recording catalogue including a selection of classic Warwick/Burt Bacharach/Hal David songs such as ‘I Say A Little Prayer’, ‘Do You Know The Way To San Jose’, ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ and ‘Walk On By’.

Warwick ranks among the 40 biggest hit makers of the entire rock era (1955-1999), based on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles Charts. She is one of the most-charted female vocalists of all time, with 56 of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998, and 80 singles making all Billboard charts combined.

Further interesting information can be found HERE.

