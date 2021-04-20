Premier League Match Day 31 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on a night of high drama – and that’s before the teams take to the pitch.

Chelsea have pulled out of the breakaway European Super League while Ed Woodward is reported to have resigned as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, another of the six rebel clubs.

On the pitch, kick-off has been put back to 8.15pm, with a mass fans protest taking place outside the west London ground.

Albion said on Twitter: “Tonight’s game at Stamford Bridge will now kick off 15 minutes later at 8.15pm due to delays getting into the ground.”

Head coach Graham Potter has brought in Adam Webster, Dan Burn and Alexis Mac Allister, with Neal Maupay, Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder dropping to the bench.