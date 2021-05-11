Grandson of Brighton restaurant boss Sue Addis to face trial charged with her murder

The 18-year-old grandson of Brighton restaurant boss Sue Addis is to face trial charged with her murder.

Pietro Addis entered a not guilty plea by video link at Hove Crown Court this morning (Tuesday 11 May).

Addis, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, is accused of murdering his 69-year-old grandmother earlier this year.

The popular restaurant owner was found dead at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton, on Thursday 7 January.

Reporting restrictions protected the identity of Pietro Addis until his 18th birthday in late March.

He appeared in court for the first time since his birthday before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Addis is due back in court on Friday 2 July and is expected to go on trial in August.

Sue Addis and her family own Pinocchio and Donatello restaurants in Brighton and was well known in Brighton and Hove for her charitable work.