Penelope Isles announce Brighton concert at the Concorde 2

Brighton based Penelope Isles have announced that they will be performing live in Brighton at the popular Concorde 2 venue on Friday 10th December 2021.

Purchase your tickets HERE, HERE, HERE and also from Resident music.

For every sibling band forged in rivalry, many others mount an unassailable genetic argument for keeping the music in the family. The latter is assuredly the case with Penelope Isles, a brother-sister-centred alt-rock quartet from Brighton (via Isle of Man) whose debut album, ‘Until The Tide Creeps In’, was released through Bella Union last summer.

Formed around the chemistry between dual songwriters Jack and Lily Wolter, the quartet’s expansive DIY mix of translucent dream-pop, fuzz-rock guitars and indie-psych flushes comes lovingly dipped in exquisite harmonies and lustrous melodies: a combination so intuitive, you’d think it was in their blood.

Though Jack and Lily write separately, their disparate songs were chucked into a shared pot and Penelope Isles surfaced, fuelled by a passion of lo-fi sounding records and a DIY ethos inspired by all those who sail its seas: Pavement, Deerhunter, Pixies and Tame Impala number among notable influences, alongside Radiohead and The Thrills.

Produced by Jack, their debut LP was made at Bella Studios in Brighton and co-mixed by Iggy B (whose credits include John Grant, Spiritualized and Lost Horizons) in London’s Bella Studios with a homegrown aesthetic and live clarity as guiding principles. “There was a lot more pressure on me to make a great sounding album knowing it was going out on Bella Union.” says Jack. “And it was important that we recorded these songs ourselves.”

’Until The Tide Creeps’ was included in Rough Trade’s top 100 albums of 2019 as well opening track ‘Chlorine’ being named ‘Song Of The Year’ by BBC6Music’s Shaun Keaveny.

The Line of Best Fit, DIY, Brooklyn Vegan and BBC6 Music have all championed Penelope Isles’ bracing live form, with live sessions released with KEXP, Audiotree and KCRW whilst on tour in the States.

The band’s dynamic show has become a must-see on many festival bills. From close-knit family ties to world stages, Penelope Isles’ growth curve is fast becoming a surge.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have been fortunate to have witnessed Penelope Isles live on many occasions and they never fail to deliver. Read our report from their sold out concert at CHALK in Brighton during 2019 – CLICK HERE.

Check out Penelope Isles music on their Bandcamp page HERE and visit their website here: www.penelopeisles.com