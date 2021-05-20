Mayor voted back in for unprecedented second term

The mayor of Brighton and Hove has been voted back in for a second year this afternoon (Thursday 20 May).

It is the first time that a councillor has been granted a second term since Brighton and Hove City Council was formed.

Labour councillor Alan Robins, who represents South Portslade, took office a year ago during the first national coronavirus lockdown.

But for a second year in a row, the mayor-making was a limited affair, with the council still observing precautions in response to the pandemic.

The mayor swore the oath of office at the annual council meeting in the chamber of Hove Town Hall – but just 14 of the 54 members of the council were there for the occasion.

Other councillors joined the meeting virtually but were not able to vote because rule changes allowing them to vote online during the covid pandemic have now lapsed.

The new Labour group leader, Councillor John Allcock, nominated Councillor Robins for the mayoralty, noting his pride at representing the area where he was born over the past ten years.

Councillor Allcock said: “He is a popular councillor, being well respected and regarded by councillors of all political parties and none.

“Alan has worked hard as mayor during what we all know has been a challenging year during the pandemic, chairing full council meetings remotely and providing some welcome warmth to our virtual proceedings.”

Councillor Allcock said that he hoped, as lockdown restrictions eased, Councillor Robins would be able to enjoy getting out and about in the community.

Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty praised Councillor Robins for being “an affable, friendly” mayor – despite the circumstances, adding: “As things carry on unlocking, I know you’re keen to get out and about – and I hope you can do that in the coming months ahead.”

Conservative leader Steve Bell referred to Councillor Robins’s former career in paint, saying: “When you are released into the city, I am sure, with your business skills, you will be painting the city in very many different colours.”

Over the past year – and despite lockdowns and other restrictions – Councillor Robins attended 145 engagements as mayor. Many events were cancelled.

His plans for the coming municipal year include a charity health walk, a guided tour focusing on the women remembered with blue plaques, tea in the Pavilion Gardens and a choral evening at All Saints Church.

Councillor Robins said that he hoped to hold a mayoral reception in September, subject to covid restrictions.

He said: “I hope it will be more normal for me as mayor and I look forward to you all joining me in future events.

“Brighton, Hove and Portslade has a long and well-established history of being a city that is open to visitors and investors alike.

“I want to continue to support that during the year of the city’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Councillor Robins said that the mayor’s charities would remain the same – the Sussex Heart Charity, Brighton Fringe, Leo House at Home, Together Co and Off The Fence.

He said that he was touched by how communities across the city had worked together to support each other.

He also said that he hoped to attend a “service of compassion” at the Dome in October, organised by the Mayor’s chaplaincy, the Interfaith Contact Group. The service would recognise all those who had lost loved ones during the covid-19 pandemic.

Conservative councillor Mary Mears was also re-elected as deputy mayor for a second year.

Her colleague Anne Meadows, attending her first meeting since winning the Patcham by-election, spoke in support of Councillor Mears.

Councillor Meadows said that Councillor Mears had represented residents in Rottingdean Coastal ward for more than 23 years, led the council from 2008 to 2011 and won Local Government Personality of the Year in 2011.

Councillor Bell paid tribute the late Conservative MP for Hove, Mike Weatherley, who died this morning.

Speaking in support of Councillor Mears, he quipped: “She’s always been a ‘mayor’ so I’m sure she’ll be very good.”