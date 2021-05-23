Half time with Hodges – Arsenal 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

The first half at the Emirates has been a real end of season affair although Arsenal need to win to ensure qualification to the new Europa Conference League.

Albion had some good early chances as Yves Bissouma picked out Alireza Jahanbakhsh but Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal has hardly been troubled.

Arsenal tried to take the game by the scruff of the neck although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been well shackled by Adam Webster.

Albion keeper Robert Sanchez has had an odd first half – slipping over when a taking a goal kick, slapping the ball away from a cross and taking a kick from his own defender, Dan Burn.

Emile Smith Rowe lost the ball on the edge of the area and Jahanbakhsh showed a great turn of foot to race clear but neither shot nor found a supporting Alexis Mac Allister.

Jakub Moder could have done better from close range for Albion and the closest effort was from Arsenal’s Gabriel who hit the bar, with Sanchez scrambling.

Aaron Connolly replaced Leandro Trossard and Adam Lallana came on for Jahanbakhsh at the start of the second half.