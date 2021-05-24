Councillors petition for lower speed limit along Hove road

A petition to lower the speed limit along a busy road in Hove has been started on the council’s website.

Conservative councillors Robert Nemeth and Garry Peltzer Dunn, who represent Wish ward on Brighton and Hove City Council, are calling for a 20mph speed limit along Portland Road.

They also want more patrols to tackle dangerous parking and a report on safety measures.

They have suggested corner build-outs at junctions and “humps” at the entrances to side streets as road safety measures.

But Councillor Nemeth said that the council’s focus on the Valley Gardens revamp has led to delays to works in Portland Road.

The petition, started on Monday (17 May), has attracted more than 350 signatures.

It needs 1,250 signatures to trigger a debate at a meeting of the full council on Thursday 15 July.

Councillor Nemeth said: “After a series of concerning incidents and many past discussions with the schools, we are calling for a 20mph speed limit to slightly lower average speeds.

“We have had many discussion with residents about the pros and cons over the years and have concluded that now is the time to reconsider 20mph.

“Such schemes are not as intrusive as once feared and are largely self-policing. An added bonus is that much of the existing signage on posts can be removed so the street scene could be much improved at the same time.

“Our petition also calls for the council to expedite a scheme that we agreed some time back, which includes corner build-outs and entrance humps on side streets. It was sadly delayed due to Valley Gardens but should be introduced immediately if safety is to be taken seriously.”

The petition is open on the council’s website until Wednesday 14 July.